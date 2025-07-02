Currencies / ZBRA
ZBRA: Zebra Technologies Corporation - Class A
317.99 USD 2.92 (0.91%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZBRA exchange rate has changed by -0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 316.96 and at a high of 322.13.
Follow Zebra Technologies Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ZBRA News
Daily Range
316.96 322.13
Year Range
205.73 427.76
- Previous Close
- 320.91
- Open
- 319.68
- Bid
- 317.99
- Ask
- 318.29
- Low
- 316.96
- High
- 322.13
- Volume
- 386
- Daily Change
- -0.91%
- Month Change
- 2.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.13%
- Year Change
- -14.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%