QuotesSections
Currencies / ZBRA
Back to US Stock Market

ZBRA: Zebra Technologies Corporation - Class A

317.99 USD 2.92 (0.91%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ZBRA exchange rate has changed by -0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 316.96 and at a high of 322.13.

Follow Zebra Technologies Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ZBRA News

Daily Range
316.96 322.13
Year Range
205.73 427.76
Previous Close
320.91
Open
319.68
Bid
317.99
Ask
318.29
Low
316.96
High
322.13
Volume
386
Daily Change
-0.91%
Month Change
2.34%
6 Months Change
13.13%
Year Change
-14.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%