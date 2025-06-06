- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
XNTK: SPDR NYSE Technology ETF
XNTK fiyatı bugün 1.69% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 271.92 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 277.39 aralığında işlem gördü.
SPDR NYSE Technology ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XNTK haberleri
- Is SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook, September 2025 - Running Hot And Narrow
- S&P 500 Earnings: What's Expected For Q3 '25? A Brief History Of Tech Sector EPS Growth
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- Should You Invest in the SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK)?
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Technology ETF (XNTK) Hits New 52-Week High
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- Is SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- 3 Things – Macro Thoughts
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- XNTK: Technology Dashboard For July (NYSEARCA:XNTK)
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
- Technology Sector: Looking At The Last 5 Quarters' 'Upside Surprise' Factor
- Chart Of The Day: Big Tech Is So Back - Again
- Weekly Commentary: Back For A Second Attempt
- Recent Academic Research Shows Which Q2 Earnings Reports Could Have Biggest Market Impacts
- President 'Fiscal' And The Road Ahead
- Brad Simpson On How Investors Can Traverse Market Uncertainty
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is XNTK stock price today?
SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock is priced at 277.23 today. It trades within 1.69%, yesterday's close was 272.61, and trading volume reached 64. The live price chart of XNTK shows these updates.
Does SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR NYSE Technology ETF is currently valued at 277.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 41.51% and USD. View the chart live to track XNTK movements.
How to buy XNTK stock?
You can buy SPDR NYSE Technology ETF shares at the current price of 277.23. Orders are usually placed near 277.23 or 277.53, while 64 and 1.79% show market activity. Follow XNTK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XNTK stock?
Investing in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 160.36 - 277.39 and current price 277.23. Many compare 1.79% and 38.64% before placing orders at 277.23 or 277.53. Explore the XNTK price chart live with daily changes.
What are LINCOLN FINANCIAL DISTRIBUTORS, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of LINCOLN FINANCIAL DISTRIBUTORS, INC. in the past year was 277.39. Within 160.36 - 277.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 272.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR NYSE Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are LINCOLN FINANCIAL DISTRIBUTORS, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LINCOLN FINANCIAL DISTRIBUTORS, INC. (XNTK) over the year was 160.36. Comparing it with the current 277.23 and 160.36 - 277.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XNTK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XNTK stock split?
SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 272.61, and 41.51% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 272.61
- Açılış
- 272.35
- Satış
- 277.23
- Alış
- 277.53
- Düşük
- 271.92
- Yüksek
- 277.39
- Hacim
- 64
- Günlük değişim
- 1.69%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.79%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 38.64%
- Yıllık değişim
- 41.51%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 207 K
- Önceki
- 218 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.923 M
- Önceki
- 1.926 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.5%
- Önceki
- -1.3%