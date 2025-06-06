KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / XNTK
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

XNTK: SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

277.23 USD 4.62 (1.69%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

XNTK fiyatı bugün 1.69% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 271.92 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 277.39 aralığında işlem gördü.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XNTK haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is XNTK stock price today?

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock is priced at 277.23 today. It trades within 1.69%, yesterday's close was 272.61, and trading volume reached 64. The live price chart of XNTK shows these updates.

Does SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF is currently valued at 277.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 41.51% and USD. View the chart live to track XNTK movements.

How to buy XNTK stock?

You can buy SPDR NYSE Technology ETF shares at the current price of 277.23. Orders are usually placed near 277.23 or 277.53, while 64 and 1.79% show market activity. Follow XNTK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into XNTK stock?

Investing in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 160.36 - 277.39 and current price 277.23. Many compare 1.79% and 38.64% before placing orders at 277.23 or 277.53. Explore the XNTK price chart live with daily changes.

What are LINCOLN FINANCIAL DISTRIBUTORS, INC. stock highest prices?

The highest price of LINCOLN FINANCIAL DISTRIBUTORS, INC. in the past year was 277.39. Within 160.36 - 277.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 272.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR NYSE Technology ETF performance using the live chart.

What are LINCOLN FINANCIAL DISTRIBUTORS, INC. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of LINCOLN FINANCIAL DISTRIBUTORS, INC. (XNTK) over the year was 160.36. Comparing it with the current 277.23 and 160.36 - 277.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XNTK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did XNTK stock split?

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 272.61, and 41.51% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
271.92 277.39
Yıllık aralık
160.36 277.39
Önceki kapanış
272.61
Açılış
272.35
Satış
277.23
Alış
277.53
Düşük
271.92
Yüksek
277.39
Hacim
64
Günlük değişim
1.69%
Aylık değişim
1.79%
6 aylık değişim
38.64%
Yıllık değişim
41.51%
02 Ekim, Perşembe
12:30
USD
Yeni İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
207 K
Önceki
218 K
12:30
USD
Devam Eden İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.923 M
Önceki
1.926 M
14:00
USD
Fabrika Siparişleri (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
2.5%
Önceki
-1.3%