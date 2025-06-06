- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
XNTK: SPDR NYSE Technology ETF
XNTK 환율이 오늘 0.65%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 277.48이고 고가는 280.14이었습니다.
SPDR NYSE Technology ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XNTK News
- Is SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook, September 2025 - Running Hot And Narrow
- S&P 500 Earnings: What's Expected For Q3 '25? A Brief History Of Tech Sector EPS Growth
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- Should You Invest in the SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK)?
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Technology ETF (XNTK) Hits New 52-Week High
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- Is SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- 3 Things – Macro Thoughts
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- XNTK: Technology Dashboard For July (NYSEARCA:XNTK)
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
- Technology Sector: Looking At The Last 5 Quarters' 'Upside Surprise' Factor
- Chart Of The Day: Big Tech Is So Back - Again
- Weekly Commentary: Back For A Second Attempt
- Recent Academic Research Shows Which Q2 Earnings Reports Could Have Biggest Market Impacts
- President 'Fiscal' And The Road Ahead
- Brad Simpson On How Investors Can Traverse Market Uncertainty
자주 묻는 질문
What is XNTK stock price today?
SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock is priced at 279.04 today. It trades within 0.65%, yesterday's close was 277.23, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of XNTK shows these updates.
Does SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR NYSE Technology ETF is currently valued at 279.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 42.43% and USD. View the chart live to track XNTK movements.
How to buy XNTK stock?
You can buy SPDR NYSE Technology ETF shares at the current price of 279.04. Orders are usually placed near 279.04 or 279.34, while 31 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow XNTK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XNTK stock?
Investing in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 160.36 - 279.56 and current price 279.04. Many compare 2.46% and 39.55% before placing orders at 279.04 or 279.34. Explore the XNTK price chart live with daily changes.
What are LINCOLN FINANCIAL DISTRIBUTORS, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of LINCOLN FINANCIAL DISTRIBUTORS, INC. in the past year was 279.56. Within 160.36 - 279.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 277.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR NYSE Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are LINCOLN FINANCIAL DISTRIBUTORS, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LINCOLN FINANCIAL DISTRIBUTORS, INC. (XNTK) over the year was 160.36. Comparing it with the current 279.04 and 160.36 - 279.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XNTK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XNTK stock split?
SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 277.23, and 42.43% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 277.23
- 시가
- 279.86
- Bid
- 279.04
- Ask
- 279.34
- 저가
- 277.48
- 고가
- 280.14
- 볼륨
- 31
- 일일 변동
- 0.65%
- 월 변동
- 2.46%
- 6개월 변동
- 39.55%
- 년간 변동율
- 42.43%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 207 K
- 훑어보기
- 218 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.923 M
- 훑어보기
- 1.926 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 2.5%
- 훑어보기
- -1.3%