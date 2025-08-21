Dövizler / WPM
WPM: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Canada)
107.62 USD 2.85 (2.72%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
WPM fiyatı bugün 2.72% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 105.38 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 108.44 aralığında işlem gördü.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Canada) hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WPM haberleri
Günlük aralık
105.38 108.44
Yıllık aralık
55.47 108.62
- Önceki kapanış
- 104.77
- Açılış
- 105.38
- Satış
- 107.62
- Alış
- 107.92
- Düşük
- 105.38
- Yüksek
- 108.44
- Hacim
- 8.164 K
- Günlük değişim
- 2.72%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.38%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 38.60%
- Yıllık değişim
- 74.34%
21 Eylül, Pazar