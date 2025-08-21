QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / WPM
Tornare a Azioni

WPM: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Canada)

107.62 USD 2.85 (2.72%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WPM ha avuto una variazione del 2.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 105.38 e ad un massimo di 108.44.

Segui le dinamiche di Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WPM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
105.38 108.44
Intervallo Annuale
55.47 108.62
Chiusura Precedente
104.77
Apertura
105.38
Bid
107.62
Ask
107.92
Minimo
105.38
Massimo
108.44
Volume
8.164 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.72%
Variazione Mensile
5.38%
Variazione Semestrale
38.60%
Variazione Annuale
74.34%
20 settembre, sabato