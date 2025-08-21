Valute / WPM
WPM: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Canada)
107.62 USD 2.85 (2.72%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WPM ha avuto una variazione del 2.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 105.38 e ad un massimo di 108.44.
Segui le dinamiche di Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WPM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
105.38 108.44
Intervallo Annuale
55.47 108.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 104.77
- Apertura
- 105.38
- Bid
- 107.62
- Ask
- 107.92
- Minimo
- 105.38
- Massimo
- 108.44
- Volume
- 8.164 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 38.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 74.34%
20 settembre, sabato