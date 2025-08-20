Currencies / WPM
WPM: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Canada)
105.91 USD 1.81 (1.68%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WPM exchange rate has changed by -1.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 104.48 and at a high of 107.50.
Follow Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Canada) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
104.48 107.50
Year Range
55.47 108.62
- Previous Close
- 107.72
- Open
- 107.33
- Bid
- 105.91
- Ask
- 106.21
- Low
- 104.48
- High
- 107.50
- Volume
- 2.583 K
- Daily Change
- -1.68%
- Month Change
- 3.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.39%
- Year Change
- 71.57%
