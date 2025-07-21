Dövizler / WAB
WAB: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation
188.58 USD 1.72 (0.90%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
WAB fiyatı bugün -0.90% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 188.19 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 191.24 aralığında işlem gördü.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
188.19 191.24
Yıllık aralık
151.81 216.10
- Önceki kapanış
- 190.30
- Açılış
- 190.32
- Satış
- 188.58
- Alış
- 188.88
- Düşük
- 188.19
- Yüksek
- 191.24
- Hacim
- 1.066 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.90%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.39%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 4.45%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.79%
21 Eylül, Pazar