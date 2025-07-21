FiyatlarBölümler
WAB: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation

188.58 USD 1.72 (0.90%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

WAB fiyatı bugün -0.90% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 188.19 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 191.24 aralığında işlem gördü.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
188.19 191.24
Yıllık aralık
151.81 216.10
Önceki kapanış
190.30
Açılış
190.32
Satış
188.58
Alış
188.88
Düşük
188.19
Yüksek
191.24
Hacim
1.066 K
Günlük değişim
-0.90%
Aylık değişim
-1.39%
6 aylık değişim
4.45%
Yıllık değişim
3.79%
21 Eylül, Pazar