通貨 / WAB
WAB: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation
190.30 USD 4.77 (2.57%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WABの今日の為替レートは、2.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり185.95の安値と190.81の高値で取引されました。
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
WAB News
1日のレンジ
185.95 190.81
1年のレンジ
151.81 216.10
- 以前の終値
- 185.53
- 始値
- 187.37
- 買値
- 190.30
- 買値
- 190.60
- 安値
- 185.95
- 高値
- 190.81
- 出来高
- 1.678 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.57%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.49%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.41%
- 1年の変化
- 4.73%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K