通貨 / WAB
WAB: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation

190.30 USD 4.77 (2.57%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WABの今日の為替レートは、2.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり185.95の安値と190.81の高値で取引されました。

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
185.95 190.81
1年のレンジ
151.81 216.10
以前の終値
185.53
始値
187.37
買値
190.30
買値
190.60
安値
185.95
高値
190.81
出来高
1.678 K
1日の変化
2.57%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.49%
6ヶ月の変化
5.41%
1年の変化
4.73%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K