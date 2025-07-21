Moedas / WAB
WAB: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation
185.53 USD 2.06 (1.10%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WAB para hoje mudou para -1.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 184.28 e o mais alto foi 189.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
184.28 189.15
Faixa anual
151.81 216.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 187.59
- Open
- 188.06
- Bid
- 185.53
- Ask
- 185.83
- Low
- 184.28
- High
- 189.15
- Volume
- 2.571 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.10%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.99%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.76%
- Mudança anual
- 2.11%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh