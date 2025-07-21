Currencies / WAB
WAB: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation
188.37 USD 0.47 (0.25%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WAB exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 188.29 and at a high of 191.48.
Follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
188.29 191.48
Year Range
151.81 216.10
- Previous Close
- 188.84
- Open
- 189.24
- Bid
- 188.37
- Ask
- 188.67
- Low
- 188.29
- High
- 191.48
- Volume
- 1.354 K
- Daily Change
- -0.25%
- Month Change
- -1.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.34%
- Year Change
- 3.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%