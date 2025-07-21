QuotesSections
Currencies / WAB
Back to US Stock Market

WAB: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation

188.37 USD 0.47 (0.25%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WAB exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 188.29 and at a high of 191.48.

Follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WAB News

Daily Range
188.29 191.48
Year Range
151.81 216.10
Previous Close
188.84
Open
189.24
Bid
188.37
Ask
188.67
Low
188.29
High
191.48
Volume
1.354 K
Daily Change
-0.25%
Month Change
-1.50%
6 Months Change
4.34%
Year Change
3.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%