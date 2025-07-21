货币 / WAB
WAB: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation
187.59 USD 0.78 (0.41%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WAB汇率已更改-0.41%。当日，交易品种以低点186.66和高点189.04进行交易。
关注Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WAB新闻
- Improved Outlook For Profits Makes Wabtec Look More Attractive (NYSE:WAB)
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Wabtec Stock Right Now
- Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Euroseas (ESEA) This Year?
- Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power CEO to meet Westinghouse executives - report
- Hartford MidCap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hartford Quality Value ETF Q2 2025 Commentary
- GBX vs. WAB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Euroseas (ESEA) This Year?
- GBX or WAB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Westinghouse Air Brake stock falls despite KeyBanc reiterating Overweight rating
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Wabtec (WAB)
- Is Euroseas (ESEA) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
- Wabtec Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag, 2025 View Up
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WAB)
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, Wabtec (WAB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Wabtec Posts 16 Percent EPS Gain in Q2
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Wabtec raises full-year outlook as Q2 earnings beat estimates
- Wabtec Q2 2025 slides: Transit growth drives revenue increase, guidance raised
- Watch These 4 Transportation Stocks for Q2 Earnings: Beat or Miss?
- Wabtec Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?
- Wabtec (WAB) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
日范围
186.66 189.04
年范围
151.81 216.10
- 前一天收盘价
- 188.37
- 开盘价
- 188.72
- 卖价
- 187.59
- 买价
- 187.89
- 最低价
- 186.66
- 最高价
- 189.04
- 交易量
- 1.501 K
- 日变化
- -0.41%
- 月变化
- -1.91%
- 6个月变化
- 3.90%
- 年变化
- 3.24%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值