통화 / WAB
WAB: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation
188.58 USD 1.72 (0.90%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WAB 환율이 오늘 -0.90%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 188.19이고 고가는 191.24이었습니다.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
WAB News
일일 변동 비율
188.19 191.24
년간 변동
151.81 216.10
- 이전 종가
- 190.30
- 시가
- 190.32
- Bid
- 188.58
- Ask
- 188.88
- 저가
- 188.19
- 고가
- 191.24
- 볼륨
- 1.066 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.90%
- 월 변동
- -1.39%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.45%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.79%
