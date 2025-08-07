FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / VRNT
VRNT: Verint Systems Inc

20.28 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

VRNT fiyatı bugün -0.05% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 20.26 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 20.32 aralığında işlem gördü.

Verint Systems Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
20.26 20.32
Yıllık aralık
14.15 34.79
Önceki kapanış
20.29
Açılış
20.32
Satış
20.28
Alış
20.58
Düşük
20.26
Yüksek
20.32
Hacim
2.346 K
Günlük değişim
-0.05%
Aylık değişim
-0.25%
6 aylık değişim
14.84%
Yıllık değişim
-20.41%
