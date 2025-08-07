Currencies / VRNT
VRNT: Verint Systems Inc
20.32 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VRNT exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.30 and at a high of 20.33.
Follow Verint Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VRNT News
- Verint earnings beat by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Verint (VRNT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Verint Systems (VRNT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Verint Reports 33% EPS Drop in Fiscal Q2
- This Skechers Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Genesco (NYSE:GCO), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on NICE stock, citing AI growth
- RBC Capital downgrades Verint Systems stock rating as Thoma Bravo acquisition announced
- Verint Systems stock rating downgraded to Hold by Needham on Thoma Bravo deal
- Nvidia To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- This Quest Diagnostics Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- S&P 500 cuts losses as Nvidia climbs ahead of results
- Verint Systems stock rating downgraded to Hold by TD Cowen after Thoma Bravo deal
- Thoma Bravo to buy Verint in $2 billion deal as software acquisitions ramp up
- Cybersecurity Stocks: CrowdStrike Price Target Cut, Verint Acquired And Netskope IPO
- Verint Systems stock price target lowered to $20.50 at Rosenblatt
- What's Going On With Verint Systems Stock Monday? - Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)
- Thoma Bravo to acquire Verint in $2 billion all-cash deal
- Verint Systems, Vital Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Furniture stocks, Keurig Dr Pepper fall; Verint rises
- US stock futures dip after Powell-led rally on September cut expectations
- Thoma Bravo close to $2 bln deal for BPO software maker Verint- Bloomberg
- M&A News: Dayforce Stock (DAY) Cheered to the Rafters as PE Group Thoma Bravo Lines up Bid - TipRanks.com
- ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Daily Range
20.30 20.33
Year Range
14.15 34.79
- Previous Close
- 20.31
- Open
- 20.31
- Bid
- 20.32
- Ask
- 20.62
- Low
- 20.30
- High
- 20.33
- Volume
- 1.190 K
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- -0.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.06%
- Year Change
- -20.25%
