VRNT: Verint Systems Inc
20.28 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VRNT ha avuto una variazione del -0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.26 e ad un massimo di 20.32.
Segui le dinamiche di Verint Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.26 20.32
Intervallo Annuale
14.15 34.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.29
- Apertura
- 20.32
- Bid
- 20.28
- Ask
- 20.58
- Minimo
- 20.26
- Massimo
- 20.32
- Volume
- 2.346 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.41%
20 settembre, sabato