VLN-WT: Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one
VLN-WT fiyatı bugün 21.92% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.0638 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.0999 aralığında işlem gördü.
Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is VLN-WT stock price today?
Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one stock is priced at 0.0990 today. It trades within 21.92%, yesterday's close was 0.0812, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of VLN-WT shows these updates.
Does Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one stock pay dividends?
Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one is currently valued at 0.0990. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 183.67% and USD. View the chart live to track VLN-WT movements.
How to buy VLN-WT stock?
You can buy Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one shares at the current price of 0.0990. Orders are usually placed near 0.0990 or 0.1020, while 8 and 55.17% show market activity. Follow VLN-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VLN-WT stock?
Investing in Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one involves considering the yearly range 0.0230 - 0.1801 and current price 0.0990. Many compare 63.10% and 119.03% before placing orders at 0.0990 or 0.1020. Explore the VLN-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Valens Semiconductor Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. in the past year was 0.1801. Within 0.0230 - 0.1801, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0812 helps spot resistance levels. Track Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one performance using the live chart.
What are Valens Semiconductor Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN-WT) over the year was 0.0230. Comparing it with the current 0.0990 and 0.0230 - 0.1801 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VLN-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VLN-WT stock split?
Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0812, and 183.67% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.0812
- Açılış
- 0.0638
- Satış
- 0.0990
- Alış
- 0.1020
- Düşük
- 0.0638
- Yüksek
- 0.0999
- Hacim
- 8
- Günlük değişim
- 21.92%
- Aylık değişim
- 63.10%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 119.03%
- Yıllık değişim
- 183.67%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4