VLN-WT: Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one
VLN-WT 환율이 오늘 21.92%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0638이고 고가는 0.0999이었습니다.
Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is VLN-WT stock price today?
Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one stock is priced at 0.0990 today. It trades within 21.92%, yesterday's close was 0.0812, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of VLN-WT shows these updates.
Does Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one stock pay dividends?
Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one is currently valued at 0.0990. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 183.67% and USD. View the chart live to track VLN-WT movements.
How to buy VLN-WT stock?
You can buy Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one shares at the current price of 0.0990. Orders are usually placed near 0.0990 or 0.1020, while 8 and 55.17% show market activity. Follow VLN-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VLN-WT stock?
Investing in Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one involves considering the yearly range 0.0230 - 0.1801 and current price 0.0990. Many compare 63.10% and 119.03% before placing orders at 0.0990 or 0.1020. Explore the VLN-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Valens Semiconductor Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. in the past year was 0.1801. Within 0.0230 - 0.1801, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0812 helps spot resistance levels. Track Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one performance using the live chart.
What are Valens Semiconductor Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN-WT) over the year was 0.0230. Comparing it with the current 0.0990 and 0.0230 - 0.1801 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VLN-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VLN-WT stock split?
Valens Semiconductor Ltd Warrants, each warrant to purchase one has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0812, and 183.67% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.0812
- 시가
- 0.0638
- Bid
- 0.0990
- Ask
- 0.1020
- 저가
- 0.0638
- 고가
- 0.0999
- 볼륨
- 8
- 일일 변동
- 21.92%
- 월 변동
- 63.10%
- 6개월 변동
- 119.03%
- 년간 변동율
- 183.67%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4