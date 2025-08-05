Dövizler / VIRT
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
VIRT: Virtu Financial Inc - Class A
35.47 USD 0.26 (0.74%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
VIRT fiyatı bugün 0.74% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.78 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.48 aralığında işlem gördü.
Virtu Financial Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIRT haberleri
- Virtu Financial: For The Enterprising Investor (NYSE:VIRT)
- Why Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Here's Why Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a Strong Value Stock
- Jefferies lowers Virtu Financial stock price target to $49 on volatility decline
- Should Value Investors Buy Virtu Financial (VIRT) Stock?
- Buy 5 Stocks to Stay Safe in Wall Street's Historically Worst Month
- IREN Shares Jump 26% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Surge Q/Q
- VIRT or BAM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Bread Financial Stock Near 52-Week High: What Should Investors Do?
- Virtu Financial (VIRT) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Why Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Should Value Investors Buy Virtu Financial (VIRT) Stock?
- Gold-backed ETC securities issue announced by Amundi Physical Metals
- Amundi Physical Metals issues new tranche of gold ETC securities
- VIRT or MCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Circle Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Shares Decline
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Carpenter Technology, Virtu Financial and Root
- 3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Look Beyond Tariffs
- Blue Owl Capital's Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Investment Results
- Amundi Physical Metals plc issues new tranche of gold ETC securities
- Virtu Financial Shares Down 3.6% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
- MetLife Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates on Soft MetLife Holdings Unit
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- FIS Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates on Strong Banking Solutions Unit
Günlük aralık
34.78 35.48
Yıllık aralık
29.82 45.73
- Önceki kapanış
- 35.21
- Açılış
- 35.15
- Satış
- 35.47
- Alış
- 35.77
- Düşük
- 34.78
- Yüksek
- 35.48
- Hacim
- 1.065 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.74%
- Aylık değişim
- -14.37%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -6.21%
- Yıllık değişim
- 13.00%
21 Eylül, Pazar