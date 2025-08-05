Moedas / VIRT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
VIRT: Virtu Financial Inc - Class A
35.33 USD 0.16 (0.45%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VIRT para hoje mudou para 0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.09 e o mais alto foi 35.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Virtu Financial Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIRT Notícias
- Why Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Here's Why Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a Strong Value Stock
- Jefferies lowers Virtu Financial stock price target to $49 on volatility decline
- Should Value Investors Buy Virtu Financial (VIRT) Stock?
- Buy 5 Stocks to Stay Safe in Wall Street's Historically Worst Month
- IREN Shares Jump 26% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Surge Q/Q
- VIRT or BAM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Bread Financial Stock Near 52-Week High: What Should Investors Do?
- Virtu Financial (VIRT) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Why Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Should Value Investors Buy Virtu Financial (VIRT) Stock?
- Gold-backed ETC securities issue announced by Amundi Physical Metals
- Amundi Physical Metals issues new tranche of gold ETC securities
- VIRT or MCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Circle Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Shares Decline
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Carpenter Technology, Virtu Financial and Root
- 3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Look Beyond Tariffs
- Blue Owl Capital's Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Investment Results
- Amundi Physical Metals plc issues new tranche of gold ETC securities
- Virtu Financial Shares Down 3.6% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
- MetLife Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates on Soft MetLife Holdings Unit
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- FIS Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates on Strong Banking Solutions Unit
- Euronet Q2 Earnings Fall Short of Estimates on Elevated Expenses
Faixa diária
35.09 35.50
Faixa anual
29.82 45.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.17
- Open
- 35.34
- Bid
- 35.33
- Ask
- 35.63
- Low
- 35.09
- High
- 35.50
- Volume
- 311
- Mudança diária
- 0.45%
- Mudança mensal
- -14.70%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.58%
- Mudança anual
- 12.55%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh