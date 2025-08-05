통화 / VIRT
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
VIRT: Virtu Financial Inc - Class A
35.47 USD 0.26 (0.74%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VIRT 환율이 오늘 0.74%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.78이고 고가는 35.48이었습니다.
Virtu Financial Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIRT News
- Why Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Here's Why Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a Strong Value Stock
- Jefferies lowers Virtu Financial stock price target to $49 on volatility decline
- Should Value Investors Buy Virtu Financial (VIRT) Stock?
- Buy 5 Stocks to Stay Safe in Wall Street's Historically Worst Month
- IREN Shares Jump 26% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Surge Q/Q
- VIRT or BAM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Bread Financial Stock Near 52-Week High: What Should Investors Do?
- Virtu Financial (VIRT) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Why Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Should Value Investors Buy Virtu Financial (VIRT) Stock?
- Gold-backed ETC securities issue announced by Amundi Physical Metals
- Amundi Physical Metals issues new tranche of gold ETC securities
- VIRT or MCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Circle Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Shares Decline
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Carpenter Technology, Virtu Financial and Root
- 3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Look Beyond Tariffs
- Blue Owl Capital's Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Investment Results
- Amundi Physical Metals plc issues new tranche of gold ETC securities
- Virtu Financial Shares Down 3.6% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
- MetLife Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates on Soft MetLife Holdings Unit
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- FIS Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates on Strong Banking Solutions Unit
- Euronet Q2 Earnings Fall Short of Estimates on Elevated Expenses
일일 변동 비율
34.78 35.48
년간 변동
29.82 45.73
- 이전 종가
- 35.21
- 시가
- 35.15
- Bid
- 35.47
- Ask
- 35.77
- 저가
- 34.78
- 고가
- 35.48
- 볼륨
- 1.065 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.74%
- 월 변동
- -14.37%
- 6개월 변동
- -6.21%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.00%
20 9월, 토요일