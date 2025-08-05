QuotazioniSezioni
VIRT: Virtu Financial Inc - Class A

35.47 USD 0.26 (0.74%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VIRT ha avuto una variazione del 0.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.78 e ad un massimo di 35.48.

Segui le dinamiche di Virtu Financial Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.78 35.48
Intervallo Annuale
29.82 45.73
Chiusura Precedente
35.21
Apertura
35.15
Bid
35.47
Ask
35.77
Minimo
34.78
Massimo
35.48
Volume
1.065 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.74%
Variazione Mensile
-14.37%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.21%
Variazione Annuale
13.00%
20 settembre, sabato