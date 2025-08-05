Valute / VIRT
VIRT: Virtu Financial Inc - Class A
35.47 USD 0.26 (0.74%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VIRT ha avuto una variazione del 0.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.78 e ad un massimo di 35.48.
Segui le dinamiche di Virtu Financial Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.78 35.48
Intervallo Annuale
29.82 45.73
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.21
- Apertura
- 35.15
- Bid
- 35.47
- Ask
- 35.77
- Minimo
- 34.78
- Massimo
- 35.48
- Volume
- 1.065 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- -14.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.21%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.00%
20 settembre, sabato