VIRT: Virtu Financial Inc - Class A
35.21 USD 0.04 (0.11%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VIRTの今日の為替レートは、0.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.02の安値と35.50の高値で取引されました。
Virtu Financial Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VIRT News
- Why Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Here's Why Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a Strong Value Stock
- Jefferies lowers Virtu Financial stock price target to $49 on volatility decline
- Should Value Investors Buy Virtu Financial (VIRT) Stock?
- Buy 5 Stocks to Stay Safe in Wall Street's Historically Worst Month
- IREN Shares Jump 26% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Surge Q/Q
- VIRT or BAM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Bread Financial Stock Near 52-Week High: What Should Investors Do?
- Virtu Financial (VIRT) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Why Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Should Value Investors Buy Virtu Financial (VIRT) Stock?
- Gold-backed ETC securities issue announced by Amundi Physical Metals
- Amundi Physical Metals issues new tranche of gold ETC securities
- VIRT or MCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Circle Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Shares Decline
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Carpenter Technology, Virtu Financial and Root
- 3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Look Beyond Tariffs
- Blue Owl Capital's Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Investment Results
- Amundi Physical Metals plc issues new tranche of gold ETC securities
- Virtu Financial Shares Down 3.6% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
- MetLife Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates on Soft MetLife Holdings Unit
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- FIS Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates on Strong Banking Solutions Unit
- Euronet Q2 Earnings Fall Short of Estimates on Elevated Expenses
1日のレンジ
35.02 35.50
1年のレンジ
29.82 45.73
- 以前の終値
- 35.17
- 始値
- 35.34
- 買値
- 35.21
- 買値
- 35.51
- 安値
- 35.02
- 高値
- 35.50
- 出来高
- 1.087 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -14.99%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.90%
- 1年の変化
- 12.17%
