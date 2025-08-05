货币 / VIRT
VIRT: Virtu Financial Inc - Class A
35.50 USD 0.11 (0.31%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VIRT汇率已更改0.31%。当日，交易品种以低点35.40和高点35.70进行交易。
关注Virtu Financial Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VIRT新闻
日范围
35.40 35.70
年范围
29.82 45.73
- 前一天收盘价
- 35.39
- 开盘价
- 35.59
- 卖价
- 35.50
- 买价
- 35.80
- 最低价
- 35.40
- 最高价
- 35.70
- 交易量
- 309
- 日变化
- 0.31%
- 月变化
- -14.29%
- 6个月变化
- -6.13%
- 年变化
- 13.09%
