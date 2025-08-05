Currencies / VIRT
VIRT: Virtu Financial Inc - Class A
35.30 USD 0.88 (2.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VIRT exchange rate has changed by -2.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.24 and at a high of 36.29.
Follow Virtu Financial Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VIRT News
Daily Range
35.24 36.29
Year Range
29.82 45.73
- Previous Close
- 36.18
- Open
- 36.29
- Bid
- 35.30
- Ask
- 35.60
- Low
- 35.24
- High
- 36.29
- Volume
- 1.195 K
- Daily Change
- -2.43%
- Month Change
- -14.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.66%
- Year Change
- 12.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%