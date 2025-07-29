FiyatlarBölümler
VERX: Vertex Inc - Class A

25.15 USD 0.49 (1.91%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

VERX fiyatı bugün -1.91% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.11 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.02 aralığında işlem gördü.

Vertex Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
25.11 26.02
Yıllık aralık
20.89 60.71
Önceki kapanış
25.64
Açılış
25.71
Satış
25.15
Alış
25.45
Düşük
25.11
Yüksek
26.02
Hacim
2.925 K
Günlük değişim
-1.91%
Aylık değişim
-0.98%
6 aylık değişim
-28.27%
Yıllık değişim
-35.01%
21 Eylül, Pazar