Valute / VERX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
VERX: Vertex Inc - Class A
25.15 USD 0.49 (1.91%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VERX ha avuto una variazione del -1.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.11 e ad un massimo di 26.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Vertex Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VERX News
- Vertex, Inc. (VERX) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Vertex alla Conferenza Goldman Sachs: Mosse strategiche nell’e-invoicing e AI
- Vertex at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Moves in E-Invoicing and AI
- Vertex stock hits 52-week low at $24.45 amid challenging year
- Vertex: Risks Remain After Price Reset (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:VERX)
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on Sprinklr stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on BlackLine stock
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on DocuSign stock
- Vertex stock price target maintained at $50 by Citizens JMP
- Why ChatGPT-5’s Stunning Launch Is Bad News for Many AI Stocks
- These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Vertex After Q2 Results - Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)
- Stifel lowers Vertex stock price target to $25 amid macro softness
- DA Davidson assumes coverage on Vertex stock with Neutral rating
- Vertex stock price target lowered to $30 from $38 at BMO Capital
- Vertex stock price target lowered to $50 by Citizens JMP on mixed earnings
- Vertex, Inc. (VERX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Apple, Astera Surge Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Vertex stock hits 52-week low at 26.5 USD
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Vertex (VERX) Q2 Earnings
- Vertex (VERX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Vertex earnings beat, revenue was in line with estimates
- AppFolio (APPF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Vertex (VERX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Nice (NICE) Moves 4.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.11 26.02
Intervallo Annuale
20.89 60.71
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.64
- Apertura
- 25.71
- Bid
- 25.15
- Ask
- 25.45
- Minimo
- 25.11
- Massimo
- 26.02
- Volume
- 2.925 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.91%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -28.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- -35.01%
20 settembre, sabato