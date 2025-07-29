クォートセクション
通貨 / VERX
株に戻る

VERX: Vertex Inc - Class A

25.64 USD 0.51 (2.03%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VERXの今日の為替レートは、2.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.31の安値と26.02の高値で取引されました。

Vertex Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VERX News

1日のレンジ
25.31 26.02
1年のレンジ
20.89 60.71
以前の終値
25.13
始値
25.85
買値
25.64
買値
25.94
安値
25.31
高値
26.02
出来高
2.557 K
1日の変化
2.03%
1ヶ月の変化
0.94%
6ヶ月の変化
-26.87%
1年の変化
-33.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K