VERX: Vertex Inc - Class A
25.64 USD 0.51 (2.03%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VERXの今日の為替レートは、2.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.31の安値と26.02の高値で取引されました。
Vertex Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
25.31 26.02
1年のレンジ
20.89 60.71
- 以前の終値
- 25.13
- 始値
- 25.85
- 買値
- 25.64
- 買値
- 25.94
- 安値
- 25.31
- 高値
- 26.02
- 出来高
- 2.557 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -26.87%
- 1年の変化
- -33.75%
