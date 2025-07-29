货币 / VERX
VERX: Vertex Inc - Class A
25.04 USD 0.48 (1.88%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VERX汇率已更改-1.88%。当日，交易品种以低点24.86和高点26.50进行交易。
关注Vertex Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
24.86 26.50
年范围
20.89 60.71
- 前一天收盘价
- 25.52
- 开盘价
- 25.41
- 卖价
- 25.04
- 买价
- 25.34
- 最低价
- 24.86
- 最高价
- 26.50
- 交易量
- 4.324 K
- 日变化
- -1.88%
- 月变化
- -1.42%
- 6个月变化
- -28.58%
- 年变化
- -35.30%
