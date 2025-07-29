Moedas / VERX
VERX: Vertex Inc - Class A
25.53 USD 0.40 (1.59%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VERX para hoje mudou para 1.59%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.41 e o mais alto foi 26.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vertex Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VERX Notícias
- Vertex, Inc. (VERX) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Vertex na conferência do Goldman Sachs: movimentos estratégicos em faturação eletrônica e IA
- Vertex at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Moves in E-Invoicing and AI
- Vertex stock hits 52-week low at $24.45 amid challenging year
- Vertex: Risks Remain After Price Reset (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:VERX)
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on Sprinklr stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on BlackLine stock
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on DocuSign stock
- Vertex stock price target maintained at $50 by Citizens JMP
- Why ChatGPT-5’s Stunning Launch Is Bad News for Many AI Stocks
- These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Vertex After Q2 Results - Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)
- Stifel lowers Vertex stock price target to $25 amid macro softness
- DA Davidson assumes coverage on Vertex stock with Neutral rating
- Vertex stock price target lowered to $30 from $38 at BMO Capital
- Vertex stock price target lowered to $50 by Citizens JMP on mixed earnings
- Vertex, Inc. (VERX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Apple, Astera Surge Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Vertex stock hits 52-week low at 26.5 USD
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Vertex (VERX) Q2 Earnings
- Vertex (VERX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Vertex earnings beat, revenue was in line with estimates
- AppFolio (APPF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Vertex (VERX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Nice (NICE) Moves 4.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Faixa diária
25.41 26.02
Faixa anual
20.89 60.71
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.13
- Open
- 25.85
- Bid
- 25.53
- Ask
- 25.83
- Low
- 25.41
- High
- 26.02
- Volume
- 1.080 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.59%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -27.18%
- Mudança anual
- -34.03%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh