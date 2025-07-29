통화 / VERX
VERX: Vertex Inc - Class A
25.15 USD 0.49 (1.91%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VERX 환율이 오늘 -1.91%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.11이고 고가는 26.02이었습니다.
Vertex Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
VERX News
- Vertex, Inc. (VERX) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- 버텍스, 골드만삭스 컨퍼런스서 전략적 행보: 전자세금계산서 및 AI
- Vertex at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Moves in E-Invoicing and AI
- Vertex stock hits 52-week low at $24.45 amid challenging year
- Vertex: Risks Remain After Price Reset (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:VERX)
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on Sprinklr stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on BlackLine stock
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on DocuSign stock
- Vertex stock price target maintained at $50 by Citizens JMP
- Why ChatGPT-5’s Stunning Launch Is Bad News for Many AI Stocks
- These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Vertex After Q2 Results - Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)
- Stifel lowers Vertex stock price target to $25 amid macro softness
- DA Davidson assumes coverage on Vertex stock with Neutral rating
- Vertex stock price target lowered to $30 from $38 at BMO Capital
- Vertex stock price target lowered to $50 by Citizens JMP on mixed earnings
- Vertex, Inc. (VERX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Apple, Astera Surge Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Vertex stock hits 52-week low at 26.5 USD
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Vertex (VERX) Q2 Earnings
- Vertex (VERX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Vertex earnings beat, revenue was in line with estimates
- AppFolio (APPF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Vertex (VERX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Nice (NICE) Moves 4.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
일일 변동 비율
25.11 26.02
년간 변동
20.89 60.71
- 이전 종가
- 25.64
- 시가
- 25.71
- Bid
- 25.15
- Ask
- 25.45
- 저가
- 25.11
- 고가
- 26.02
- 볼륨
- 2.925 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.91%
- 월 변동
- -0.98%
- 6개월 변동
- -28.27%
- 년간 변동율
- -35.01%
