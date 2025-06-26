FiyatlarBölümler
UTI: Universal Technical Institute Inc

28.29 USD 0.29 (1.01%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

UTI fiyatı bugün -1.01% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.22 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 29.01 aralığında işlem gördü.

Universal Technical Institute Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
28.22 29.01
Yıllık aralık
15.13 36.21
Önceki kapanış
28.58
Açılış
28.80
Satış
28.29
Alış
28.59
Düşük
28.22
Yüksek
29.01
Hacim
823
Günlük değişim
-1.01%
Aylık değişim
7.57%
6 aylık değişim
11.03%
Yıllık değişim
73.45%
21 Eylül, Pazar