Dövizler / UTI
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
UTI: Universal Technical Institute Inc
28.29 USD 0.29 (1.01%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
UTI fiyatı bugün -1.01% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.22 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 29.01 aralığında işlem gördü.
Universal Technical Institute Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UTI haberleri
- PRDO vs. UTI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Why Universal Technical Institute (UTI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- LRN Stock Surges 15% in 3 Months: Should Investors Buy it Now?
- It’s easier than ever to earn $100K without a four-year degree. Just ask an elevator repairman.
- Universal Technical Institute at 16th Annual Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Growth Plans
- Universal Technical Institute (UTI) director buys $253,990 in stock
- Is Universal Technical (UTI) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WMCVX)
- Dutch Bros Soars 22% On Earnings, Joins 2 Best Stocks Lists: Check Out Who's On The IBD 50, Sector Leaders, Other Premium Lists
- Universal Technical Institute stock rating reiterated by Truist Securities
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:UTI)
- AI Play Arista Hits Record High, Joins 3 Best Stock Lists: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With These Just Updated Screens
- Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Universal Technical Institute falls despite raising revenue guidance
- Universal Technical Institute Q3 FY2025 slides: North Star Strategy aims for $1B revenue
- ATGE vs. UTI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Strategic Education Inc stock hits 52-week low at 74.22 USD
- Jim Cramer Prefers This Financial Stock Over Brighthouse Financial - Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF), Chubb (NYSE:CB)
- VSTA or UTI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit All-Time Highs; These Stocks Made It Happen: Check Out New Names On IBD 50, Big Cap 20, More
- Loftin Commits to Workforce Development with UTI Partnershi
- CrowdStrike Secures Position On Top Stocks List: Check Out Today's Best Growth Stocks On IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Premium Lists
- Universal Technical Institute Announces HVACR Programs at Rancho Cucamonga and Miramar Campuses
Günlük aralık
28.22 29.01
Yıllık aralık
15.13 36.21
- Önceki kapanış
- 28.58
- Açılış
- 28.80
- Satış
- 28.29
- Alış
- 28.59
- Düşük
- 28.22
- Yüksek
- 29.01
- Hacim
- 823
- Günlük değişim
- -1.01%
- Aylık değişim
- 7.57%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.03%
- Yıllık değişim
- 73.45%
21 Eylül, Pazar