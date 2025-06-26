Currencies / UTI
UTI: Universal Technical Institute Inc
27.57 USD 0.29 (1.06%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UTI exchange rate has changed by 1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.81 and at a high of 27.92.
Follow Universal Technical Institute Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UTI News
Daily Range
26.81 27.92
Year Range
15.13 36.21
- Previous Close
- 27.28
- Open
- 27.20
- Bid
- 27.57
- Ask
- 27.87
- Low
- 26.81
- High
- 27.92
- Volume
- 956
- Daily Change
- 1.06%
- Month Change
- 4.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.20%
- Year Change
- 69.04%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%