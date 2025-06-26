통화 / UTI
UTI: Universal Technical Institute Inc
28.29 USD 0.29 (1.01%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UTI 환율이 오늘 -1.01%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.22이고 고가는 29.01이었습니다.
Universal Technical Institute Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
28.22 29.01
년간 변동
15.13 36.21
- 이전 종가
- 28.58
- 시가
- 28.80
- Bid
- 28.29
- Ask
- 28.59
- 저가
- 28.22
- 고가
- 29.01
- 볼륨
- 823
- 일일 변동
- -1.01%
- 월 변동
- 7.57%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.03%
- 년간 변동율
- 73.45%
