UTI: Universal Technical Institute Inc
28.45 USD 0.82 (2.97%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UTI para hoje mudou para 2.97%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.79 e o mais alto foi 28.47.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Universal Technical Institute Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
UTI Notícias
Faixa diária
27.79 28.47
Faixa anual
15.13 36.21
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.63
- Open
- 27.88
- Bid
- 28.45
- Ask
- 28.75
- Low
- 27.79
- High
- 28.47
- Volume
- 347
- Mudança diária
- 2.97%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.66%
- Mudança anual
- 74.43%
