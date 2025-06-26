Valute / UTI
UTI: Universal Technical Institute Inc
28.29 USD 0.29 (1.01%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UTI ha avuto una variazione del -1.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.22 e ad un massimo di 29.01.
Segui le dinamiche di Universal Technical Institute Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
UTI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.22 29.01
Intervallo Annuale
15.13 36.21
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.58
- Apertura
- 28.80
- Bid
- 28.29
- Ask
- 28.59
- Minimo
- 28.22
- Massimo
- 29.01
- Volume
- 823
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 73.45%
20 settembre, sabato