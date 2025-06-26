QuotazioniSezioni
UTI: Universal Technical Institute Inc

28.29 USD 0.29 (1.01%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UTI ha avuto una variazione del -1.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.22 e ad un massimo di 29.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Universal Technical Institute Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.22 29.01
Intervallo Annuale
15.13 36.21
Chiusura Precedente
28.58
Apertura
28.80
Bid
28.29
Ask
28.59
Minimo
28.22
Massimo
29.01
Volume
823
Variazione giornaliera
-1.01%
Variazione Mensile
7.57%
Variazione Semestrale
11.03%
Variazione Annuale
73.45%
