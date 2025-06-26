CotationsSections
UTI: Universal Technical Institute Inc

28.29 USD 0.29 (1.01%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de UTI a changé de -1.01% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 28.22 et à un maximum de 29.01.

Suivez la dynamique Universal Technical Institute Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
28.22 29.01
Range Annuel
15.13 36.21
Clôture Précédente
28.58
Ouverture
28.80
Bid
28.29
Ask
28.59
Plus Bas
28.22
Plus Haut
29.01
Volume
823
Changement quotidien
-1.01%
Changement Mensuel
7.57%
Changement à 6 Mois
11.03%
Changement Annuel
73.45%
