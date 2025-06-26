クォートセクション
UTI: Universal Technical Institute Inc

28.58 USD 0.95 (3.44%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

UTIの今日の為替レートは、3.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.79の安値と28.82の高値で取引されました。

Universal Technical Institute Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
27.79 28.82
1年のレンジ
15.13 36.21
以前の終値
27.63
始値
27.88
買値
28.58
買値
28.88
安値
27.79
高値
28.82
出来高
1.273 K
1日の変化
3.44%
1ヶ月の変化
8.67%
6ヶ月の変化
12.17%
1年の変化
75.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K