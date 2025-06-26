通貨 / UTI
UTI: Universal Technical Institute Inc
28.58 USD 0.95 (3.44%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UTIの今日の為替レートは、3.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.79の安値と28.82の高値で取引されました。
Universal Technical Institute Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
27.79 28.82
1年のレンジ
15.13 36.21
- 以前の終値
- 27.63
- 始値
- 27.88
- 買値
- 28.58
- 買値
- 28.88
- 安値
- 27.79
- 高値
- 28.82
- 出来高
- 1.273 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.67%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.17%
- 1年の変化
- 75.23%
