FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / USM
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

USM: United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock

73.50 USD 0.56 (0.77%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

USM fiyatı bugün 0.77% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 70.27 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 73.60 aralığında işlem gördü.

United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USM haberleri

Günlük aralık
70.27 73.60
Yıllık aralık
53.61 76.90
Önceki kapanış
72.94
Açılış
72.25
Satış
73.50
Alış
73.80
Düşük
70.27
Yüksek
73.60
Hacim
714
Günlük değişim
0.77%
Aylık değişim
1.73%
6 aylık değişim
11.96%
Yıllık değişim
32.34%
21 Eylül, Pazar