Dövizler / USM
USM: United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock
73.50 USD 0.56 (0.77%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
USM fiyatı bugün 0.77% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 70.27 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 73.60 aralığında işlem gördü.
United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
USM haberleri
Günlük aralık
70.27 73.60
Yıllık aralık
53.61 76.90
- Önceki kapanış
- 72.94
- Açılış
- 72.25
- Satış
- 73.50
- Alış
- 73.80
- Düşük
- 70.27
- Yüksek
- 73.60
- Hacim
- 714
- Günlük değişim
- 0.77%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.73%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.96%
- Yıllık değişim
- 32.34%
21 Eylül, Pazar