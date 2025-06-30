货币 / USM
USM: United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock
73.50 USD 0.56 (0.77%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日USM汇率已更改0.77%。当日，交易品种以低点70.27和高点73.60进行交易。
关注United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
USM新闻
- USM's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates Despite Lower Revenues
- Telephone & Data Systems stock price target raised to $50 at Raymond James
- U.S. Cellular (USM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- United States Cellular (USM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- US Cellular Closes $4.3 Billion Sale
- USM stock hits 52-week high at 76.96 USD
- US Cellular EPS Jumps 80 Percent in Q2
- Array Digital Infra earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Array shares rise 4% after earnings beat and T-Mobile deal completion
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Cogent Communications (CCOI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- U.S. Cellular (USM) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
- T-Mobile: Leading Its Peers, But Growth Might Already Be Priced In (NASDAQ:TMUS)
- Deutsche Telekom sells $50.5 million in T-Mobile US (TMUS) stock
- United States Cellular’s Transformation To Array Digital Puts Baby Bonds On Edge (UZF)
- Telephone and Data Systems stock hits 52-week high at 41.4 USD
- UScellular stock surges after announcing special dividend plans
- Us Cellular stock hits 52-week high at $71.00
- T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- DOJ clears way for T-Mobile’s $4.4 billion acquisition of UScellular
- T-Mobile makes harsh decision to lock in crucial deal approvals
- T-Mobile ending DEI programs as it seeks FCC approval for two deals
- Telephone & Data Systems subsidiary enters amended credit agreement
日范围
70.27 73.60
年范围
53.61 76.90
- 前一天收盘价
- 72.94
- 开盘价
- 72.25
- 卖价
- 73.50
- 买价
- 73.80
- 最低价
- 70.27
- 最高价
- 73.60
- 交易量
- 714
- 日变化
- 0.77%
- 月变化
- 1.73%
- 6个月变化
- 11.96%
- 年变化
- 32.34%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值