Valute / USM
USM: United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock
73.50 USD 0.56 (0.77%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio USM ha avuto una variazione del 0.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.27 e ad un massimo di 73.60.
Segui le dinamiche di United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
USM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
70.27 73.60
Intervallo Annuale
53.61 76.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 72.94
- Apertura
- 72.25
- Bid
- 73.50
- Ask
- 73.80
- Minimo
- 70.27
- Massimo
- 73.60
- Volume
- 714
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- 32.34%
20 settembre, sabato