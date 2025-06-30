QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / USM
Tornare a Azioni

USM: United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock

73.50 USD 0.56 (0.77%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio USM ha avuto una variazione del 0.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.27 e ad un massimo di 73.60.

Segui le dinamiche di United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
70.27 73.60
Intervallo Annuale
53.61 76.90
Chiusura Precedente
72.94
Apertura
72.25
Bid
73.50
Ask
73.80
Minimo
70.27
Massimo
73.60
Volume
714
Variazione giornaliera
0.77%
Variazione Mensile
1.73%
Variazione Semestrale
11.96%
Variazione Annuale
32.34%
20 settembre, sabato