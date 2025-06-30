QuotesSections
USM: United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock

73.50 USD 0.56 (0.77%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

USM exchange rate has changed by 0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.27 and at a high of 73.60.

Follow United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
70.27 73.60
Year Range
53.61 76.90
Previous Close
72.94
Open
72.25
Bid
73.50
Ask
73.80
Low
70.27
High
73.60
Volume
714
Daily Change
0.77%
Month Change
1.73%
6 Months Change
11.96%
Year Change
32.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%