USM: United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock
73.50 USD 0.56 (0.77%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
USMの今日の為替レートは、0.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり70.27の安値と73.60の高値で取引されました。
United States Cellular Corporation Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
70.27 73.60
1年のレンジ
53.61 76.90
- 以前の終値
- 72.94
- 始値
- 72.25
- 買値
- 73.50
- 買値
- 73.80
- 安値
- 70.27
- 高値
- 73.60
- 出来高
- 714
- 1日の変化
- 0.77%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.73%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.96%
- 1年の変化
- 32.34%
