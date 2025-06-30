Divisas / USM
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
USM: United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock
73.50 USD 0.56 (0.77%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de USM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.77%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 70.27, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 73.60.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- D1
- W1
- MN
USM News
- USM's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates Despite Lower Revenues
- Telephone & Data Systems stock price target raised to $50 at Raymond James
- U.S. Cellular (USM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- United States Cellular (USM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- US Cellular Closes $4.3 Billion Sale
- USM stock hits 52-week high at 76.96 USD
- US Cellular EPS Jumps 80 Percent in Q2
- Array Digital Infra earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Array shares rise 4% after earnings beat and T-Mobile deal completion
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Cogent Communications (CCOI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- U.S. Cellular (USM) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
- T-Mobile: Leading Its Peers, But Growth Might Already Be Priced In (NASDAQ:TMUS)
- Deutsche Telekom sells $50.5 million in T-Mobile US (TMUS) stock
- United States Cellular’s Transformation To Array Digital Puts Baby Bonds On Edge (UZF)
- Telephone and Data Systems stock hits 52-week high at 41.4 USD
- UScellular stock surges after announcing special dividend plans
- Us Cellular stock hits 52-week high at $71.00
- T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- DOJ clears way for T-Mobile’s $4.4 billion acquisition of UScellular
- T-Mobile makes harsh decision to lock in crucial deal approvals
- T-Mobile ending DEI programs as it seeks FCC approval for two deals
- Telephone & Data Systems subsidiary enters amended credit agreement
Rango diario
70.27 73.60
Rango anual
53.61 76.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 72.94
- Open
- 72.25
- Bid
- 73.50
- Ask
- 73.80
- Low
- 70.27
- High
- 73.60
- Volumen
- 714
- Cambio diario
- 0.77%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.73%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.96%
- Cambio anual
- 32.34%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B