USM: United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock

73.50 USD 0.56 (0.77%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de USM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.77%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 70.27, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 73.60.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas United States Cellular Corporation Common Stock. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USM News

Rango diario
70.27 73.60
Rango anual
53.61 76.90
Cierres anteriores
72.94
Open
72.25
Bid
73.50
Ask
73.80
Low
70.27
High
73.60
Volumen
714
Cambio diario
0.77%
Cambio mensual
1.73%
Cambio a 6 meses
11.96%
Cambio anual
32.34%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B