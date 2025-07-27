Dövizler / URI
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
URI: United Rentals Inc Common Stock
941.87 USD 0.96 (0.10%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
URI fiyatı bugün -0.10% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 935.16 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 946.97 aralığında işlem gördü.
United Rentals Inc Common Stock hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
URI haberleri
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on Peakstone Realty Trust stock with $16 target
- BNP Paribas Exane, United Rentals hisse senedi notunu Nötr’e yükseltti
- BNP Paribas Exane upgrades United Rentals stock rating to Neutral
- Up Over 35% in 2025: This "Boring" Stock Is Offering Exciting Returns for Investors
- Herc Holdings: Pain After Winning The H&E Equipment Bidding Race (NYSE:HRI)
- United Rentals stock hits all-time high at 961.81 USD
- Zacks Market Edge Highlights: GOOGL, BWA, BAC, LECO and URI
- QXO stock rating initiated at Overweight by Morgan Stanley with $35 target
- Top Stocks at 52-Week Highs: They Aren't What You Think
- United Rentals Enhances Digital Platform With AI & AR Features
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $1,075 by KeyBanc on data center growth
- Why Is Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- United Rentals: Strong End Market Outlook, Margins Could Drive Further Upside
- United Rentals (URI) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- United Rentals stock hits all-time high at 934.58 USD
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $935 from $725 at Argus
- United Rentals stock hits all-time high at $903.76
- Here's What to Know Ahead of Martin Marietta's Q2 Earnings Release
- S&P 500: Don't Panic, But Don't Get Complacent (SPX)
- United Rentals launches enhanced confined space safety training
- Vulcan's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- United Rentals stock hits all-time high at $897.24
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $885 by Bernstein SocGen
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $960 from $865 at KeyBanc
Günlük aralık
935.16 946.97
Yıllık aralık
525.91 980.53
- Önceki kapanış
- 942.83
- Açılış
- 946.97
- Satış
- 941.87
- Alış
- 942.17
- Düşük
- 935.16
- Yüksek
- 946.97
- Hacim
- 1.240 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.10%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.20%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 53.41%
- Yıllık değişim
- 16.32%
21 Eylül, Pazar