Devises / URI
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
URI: United Rentals Inc Common Stock
941.87 USD 0.96 (0.10%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de URI a changé de -0.10% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 935.16 et à un maximum de 946.97.
Suivez la dynamique United Rentals Inc Common Stock. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
URI Nouvelles
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on Peakstone Realty Trust stock with $16 target
- BNP Paribas Exane relève la note de United Rentals à Neutre
- BNP Paribas Exane upgrades United Rentals stock rating to Neutral
- Up Over 35% in 2025: This "Boring" Stock Is Offering Exciting Returns for Investors
- Herc Holdings: Pain After Winning The H&E Equipment Bidding Race (NYSE:HRI)
- United Rentals stock hits all-time high at 961.81 USD
- Zacks Market Edge Highlights: GOOGL, BWA, BAC, LECO and URI
- QXO stock rating initiated at Overweight by Morgan Stanley with $35 target
- Top Stocks at 52-Week Highs: They Aren't What You Think
- United Rentals Enhances Digital Platform With AI & AR Features
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $1,075 by KeyBanc on data center growth
- Why Is Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- United Rentals: Strong End Market Outlook, Margins Could Drive Further Upside
- United Rentals (URI) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- United Rentals stock hits all-time high at 934.58 USD
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $935 from $725 at Argus
- United Rentals stock hits all-time high at $903.76
- Here's What to Know Ahead of Martin Marietta's Q2 Earnings Release
- S&P 500: Don't Panic, But Don't Get Complacent (SPX)
- United Rentals launches enhanced confined space safety training
- Vulcan's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- United Rentals stock hits all-time high at $897.24
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $885 by Bernstein SocGen
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $960 from $865 at KeyBanc
Range quotidien
935.16 946.97
Range Annuel
525.91 980.53
- Clôture Précédente
- 942.83
- Ouverture
- 946.97
- Bid
- 941.87
- Ask
- 942.17
- Plus Bas
- 935.16
- Plus Haut
- 946.97
- Volume
- 1.240 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.10%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.20%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 53.41%
- Changement Annuel
- 16.32%
20 septembre, samedi