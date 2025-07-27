CotationsSections
Devises / URI
Retour à Actions

URI: United Rentals Inc Common Stock

941.87 USD 0.96 (0.10%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de URI a changé de -0.10% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 935.16 et à un maximum de 946.97.

Suivez la dynamique United Rentals Inc Common Stock. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

URI Nouvelles

Range quotidien
935.16 946.97
Range Annuel
525.91 980.53
Clôture Précédente
942.83
Ouverture
946.97
Bid
941.87
Ask
942.17
Plus Bas
935.16
Plus Haut
946.97
Volume
1.240 K
Changement quotidien
-0.10%
Changement Mensuel
0.20%
Changement à 6 Mois
53.41%
Changement Annuel
16.32%
20 septembre, samedi