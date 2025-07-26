货币 / URI
URI: United Rentals Inc Common Stock
955.83 USD 2.81 (0.29%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日URI汇率已更改-0.29%。当日，交易品种以低点955.83和高点967.40进行交易。
关注United Rentals Inc Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
URI新闻
- 法国巴黎银行Exane将联合租赁股票评级上调至"中性"
- BNP Paribas Exane upgrades United Rentals stock rating to Neutral
- Up Over 35% in 2025: This "Boring" Stock Is Offering Exciting Returns for Investors
- Herc Holdings: Pain After Winning The H&E Equipment Bidding Race (NYSE:HRI)
- United Rentals stock hits all-time high at 961.81 USD
- Zacks Market Edge Highlights: GOOGL, BWA, BAC, LECO and URI
- QXO stock rating initiated at Overweight by Morgan Stanley with $35 target
- Top Stocks at 52-Week Highs: They Aren't What You Think
- United Rentals Enhances Digital Platform With AI & AR Features
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $1,075 by KeyBanc on data center growth
- Why Is Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- United Rentals: Strong End Market Outlook, Margins Could Drive Further Upside
- United Rentals (URI) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- United Rentals stock hits all-time high at 934.58 USD
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $935 from $725 at Argus
- United Rentals stock hits all-time high at $903.76
- Here's What to Know Ahead of Martin Marietta's Q2 Earnings Release
- S&P 500: Don't Panic, But Don't Get Complacent (SPX)
- United Rentals launches enhanced confined space safety training
- Vulcan's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- United Rentals stock hits all-time high at $897.24
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $885 by Bernstein SocGen
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $960 from $865 at KeyBanc
- United Rentals Stock: Overvalued Even With A Tax Law Windfall (NYSE:URI)
日范围
955.83 967.40
年范围
525.91 980.53
- 前一天收盘价
- 958.64
- 开盘价
- 958.14
- 卖价
- 955.83
- 买价
- 956.13
- 最低价
- 955.83
- 最高价
- 967.40
- 交易量
- 132
- 日变化
- -0.29%
- 月变化
- 1.68%
- 6个月变化
- 55.68%
- 年变化
- 18.04%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值