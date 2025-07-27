QuotazioniSezioni
URI: United Rentals Inc Common Stock

941.87 USD 0.96 (0.10%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio URI ha avuto una variazione del -0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 935.16 e ad un massimo di 946.97.

Segui le dinamiche di United Rentals Inc Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
935.16 946.97
Intervallo Annuale
525.91 980.53
Chiusura Precedente
942.83
Apertura
946.97
Bid
941.87
Ask
942.17
Minimo
935.16
Massimo
946.97
Volume
1.240 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.10%
Variazione Mensile
0.20%
Variazione Semestrale
53.41%
Variazione Annuale
16.32%
20 settembre, sabato