URI: United Rentals Inc Common Stock
941.87 USD 0.96 (0.10%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio URI ha avuto una variazione del -0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 935.16 e ad un massimo di 946.97.
Segui le dinamiche di United Rentals Inc Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
935.16 946.97
Intervallo Annuale
525.91 980.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 942.83
- Apertura
- 946.97
- Bid
- 941.87
- Ask
- 942.17
- Minimo
- 935.16
- Massimo
- 946.97
- Volume
- 1.240 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 53.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.32%
20 settembre, sabato