URI
URI: United Rentals Inc Common Stock
944.86 USD 2.90 (0.31%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
URI exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 941.00 and at a high of 957.11.
Follow United Rentals Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
URI News
Daily Range
941.00 957.11
Year Range
525.91 980.53
- Previous Close
- 947.76
- Open
- 950.25
- Bid
- 944.86
- Ask
- 945.16
- Low
- 941.00
- High
- 957.11
- Volume
- 320
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 53.89%
- Year Change
- 16.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%