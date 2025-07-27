CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / URI
Volver a Acciones

URI: United Rentals Inc Common Stock

930.04 USD 28.60 (2.98%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de URI de hoy ha cambiado un -2.98%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 925.75, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 967.40.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas United Rentals Inc Common Stock. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

URI News

Rango diario
925.75 967.40
Rango anual
525.91 980.53
Cierres anteriores
958.64
Open
958.14
Bid
930.04
Ask
930.34
Low
925.75
High
967.40
Volumen
1.499 K
Cambio diario
-2.98%
Cambio mensual
-1.06%
Cambio a 6 meses
51.48%
Cambio anual
14.86%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B