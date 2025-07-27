Divisas / URI
URI: United Rentals Inc Common Stock
930.04 USD 28.60 (2.98%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de URI de hoy ha cambiado un -2.98%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 925.75, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 967.40.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas United Rentals Inc Common Stock. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
925.75 967.40
Rango anual
525.91 980.53
- Cierres anteriores
- 958.64
- Open
- 958.14
- Bid
- 930.04
- Ask
- 930.34
- Low
- 925.75
- High
- 967.40
- Volumen
- 1.499 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.98%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.06%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 51.48%
- Cambio anual
- 14.86%
