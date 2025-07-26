Moedas / URI
URI: United Rentals Inc Common Stock
930.04 USD 28.60 (2.98%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do URI para hoje mudou para -2.98%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 925.75 e o mais alto foi 967.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas United Rentals Inc Common Stock. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
URI Notícias
Faixa diária
925.75 967.40
Faixa anual
525.91 980.53
- Fechamento anterior
- 958.64
- Open
- 958.14
- Bid
- 930.04
- Ask
- 930.34
- Low
- 925.75
- High
- 967.40
- Volume
- 1.499 K
- Mudança diária
- -2.98%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 51.48%
- Mudança anual
- 14.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh